Jacobs Recognized in The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and CDP A List

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has earned a place in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022 (DJSI) and a position in CDP's A List for the first time. Jacobs has also received a gold medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings, and was recognized as a leading organization in the Wall Street Journal's 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022.

"We are honored to be recognized as a sustainability leader through these prestigious global standards," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "This is testament to the work of our people who are committed to building a net-zero future through the sustainable, resilient and nature-positive solutions we co-create with our public and private sector clients around the world."

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, which launched in 1999, tracks the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide. Jacobs is one of only 325 organizations globally to make the list, out of the more than 10,000 publicly traded companies that are invited to participate in the assessment.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Jacobs is one of only 283 companies that achieved an "A" – out of nearly 15,000 companies scored. This is the first year Jacobs has been recognized on the A List.

CDP Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains Dexter Galvin said: "Congratulations to all the companies on this year's A List; environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world – from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature – the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever."

Jacobs recently received additional sustainability credentials, including a gold medal from EcoVadis, the body that rates and continually monitors companies' corporate social responsibility management and progress. Jacobs also made the Wall Street Journal's 250 Best-Managed Companies 2022 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, which measures corporate effectiveness in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

These recognitions follow Jacobs' continued commitment to address the climate challenge, with Climate Response elevated to one of three core accelerators within the organization's 2022 to 2024 Boldly Moving Forward company strategy – aligning positive societal impact with long-term business growth, and placing significance on the delivery of holistic, integrated, end-to-end solutions for energy transition, decarbonization, climate change adaptation and resilience and natural resource stewardship.

Learn how Jacobs is working with clients, communities and partners to address climate change in our Climate Action Plan by visiting jacobs.com/climate-action-plan.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

