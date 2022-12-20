IMC's 'IoT Week @ CES' Triples in Size, Expands Content Offer

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Infrastructure Pavilion" at the Consumer Electronics Show – which takes place 5-8 January 2023 in Las Vegas – has drawn more than 70 exhibitors and the footprint is roughly three times larger than the same event last year. Organized by the IoT M2M Council (IMC), in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the event includes not just the pavilion but also conference programming, interviews and panel discussions taped on the show floor, press events, and networking events. It should be one of the largest IoT events in the coming year.

"Last year's show was affected by the pandemic, but it is nice to see that we have more than doubled the exhibitors we had at CES 2022, and at the time, that was our best year ever," says IMC Chairman Romil Bahl, who is also CEO and President at IoT solutions provider KORE. "The IoT sector has realized that making mass-IoT a reality will depend on consumer applications like automotive, healthcare, smart cities, and smart home. CES attracts tens of thousands of attendees from each of these segments. We are looking forward to a great show."

The IMC is comprised of 25,000 enterprise users, product makers/designers (including OEMs), and apps developers that deploy IoT technology in 27 different vertical end-use markets. This rank-and-file, called Adopter Members, is roughly 30% North American, with the rest dispersed around the globe. They qualify for membership in the trade group to gain access to IoT-related content, including online events, template RFP's, sourcing guidelines, news, and use-cases

The IMC Board of Governors is comprised of 35 companies that provide IoT solutions – they join the trade group to gain exclusive access to its Adopter Membership for purposes of thought leadership, lead generation, promotion, and research. Says Bahl, "Our mission is to accelerate the deployment of IoT technology for the public good by bringing our 25,000-plus Adopters together with our board."

The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector. Board companies include 1NCE, A1 Digital, Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, eSAT Global, Fibocom, floLIVE, Ground Control, Gurtam, GXC, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, KYOCERA AVX, Losant, Microsoft Azure, MultiTech, Pelion, Pod Group, Quectel, Sateliot, Somos, Tata Communications, Telit, Utimaco, and Vodafone.

