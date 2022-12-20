High Impact Philanthropist and Acclaimed Artist Kwanza Jones Donates $2 Million to Education and Health Equity

Kwanza Jones reflects on 2022, reimagines impact through culture, community, and capital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist, acclaimed artist, and multi-million dollar impact investor, Kwanza Jones donates over $2 million to provide access, equity, and educational opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Kwanza Jones impacts thousands through culture, community, and capital.

In her recent video titled, "Reimagining Impact Through Culture, Community and Capital" she reflects on her wins and accomplishments in 2022. The video expresses the challenges that the year brought and the resilient strength of humanity. It also highlights the impact of her work in the areas of abortion, reproductive rights, women's rights, education and equity.

"Life is about purpose and service. It's about boosting each other to be better. It's the reason I do what I do," said Jones.

In May, Jones' efforts and donations to the Los Angeles Food Bank provided 118,368 meals in a single day. In June, she Co-chaired the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit event and donated $250,000 to support Apollo's performing arts, education and community building initiatives.

Jones also empowered organizations like PFLAG , Girls Inc. , and Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) through her $30,000 donation, in tandem with the release of her song and music video "Queen Moves Only, Mother's Day Mix".

Executive Director of WRRAP, Sylvia Ghazarian stated, "Thank you for boosting and impacting the lives of patients in need of abortion care, especially now as we face the most devastating decision on our fundamental human rights. This generous donation will help us support more patients, many who will now have to travel out of state for services."

Throughout 2022, Jones' donations provided educational support for over 5,000 underrepresented students. Her donations went to organizations including The nsoro Foundation , 9Dots , Oliver Scholars , as well as Hoops & Coders who came in third place at the 6th annual Dragon Challenge by Dragon Kim Foundation .

In August of 2022, the two newly built next generation dormitories at Princeton, named after Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano officially opened their doors to students. These residence halls were built after Jones and Feliciano's historic $20 million donation to Princeton in 2020. The donation helped broaden access to the University for students from diverse backgrounds and put a spotlight on the benefits of diversity, inclusion, and representation.

For Jones and her SUPERCHARGED® team, it's all about impact. "Money can be a boost to the great work of many nonprofit organizations. That's why I donate. But equally as important is to impact hearts and minds. That's why I create music and media to boost culture and community," said Jones.

The multi-hyphenate released a number of music videos and singles throughout the year. " More Now Than Ever ," " Rise ," and " Enough " are anthemic songs created to inspire action and promote social change.

Jones is the founder and CEO of SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones , a media company that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community .

She is also the co-founder and CEO of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , the organization behind the donations. Jones Feliciano Initiative is a philanthropic grantmaking and impact investment organization that invests in both nonprofits and for-profits while focusing on the areas of education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. Through the Initiative, Jones invests intentionally, but not exclusively, in women and people of color.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

