Healthycell's Microgel™ Nutraceutical Delivery System Demonstrates Significantly Improved Absorption Compared to Tablets in Peer-Reviewed Clinical Study

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell's innovative line of gel dietary supplements uses a patent-pending microgel delivery system that has undergone testing in a double-blind, randomized, crossover study in healthy adults, with the results now published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrition & Health. The study involved a total of 12 participants and tested the bioavailability of vitamin E in the form of α-tocopherol, delivered via Healthycell's proprietary Microgel™ delivery system compared to the same amount of vitamin E delivered in a tablet.

Healthycell Gel Packs in Use (PRNewswire)

"The clinical trial results prove gels are a better way to supplement vs solid pills." - Doug Giampapa , Healthycell CEO

The results of the study were impressive, with the nutrient delivered via Microgel™ demonstrating 165% greater absorption (p < 0.001) and serum concentration maximums 144% higher (p = 0.003) compared to the standard tablet delivery. This indicates that the Microgel™ delivery system significantly improves the bioavailability of nutrients compared to tablets while reducing the active ingredient cost and waste associated with solid pill formulations.

"The results of this clinical trial support our strategy to improve the way people supplement, proving that a microemulsion gel delivery system significantly improves bioavailability compared to a tablet," said Healthycell Founder & CEO, Douglas Giampapa. "We will continue developing ultra-absorption gels that provide people with more effective and precise nutrient delivery, in addition to a better, pill-free, and more convenient experience."

"It is gratifying to see these promising preliminary results and we are already planning larger trials to further validate this initial study," commented Dr. Vincent Giampapa, Chief Science Officer of Healthycell.

Healthycell is a next-generation nutrition company dedicated to helping people reach their potential through optimized health. Its patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology delivers nutrients that can be easily absorbed and result in measurable improvements, all in a pill-free experience that users love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement range of products can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

To access the full study, visit:

https://journals.sagepub.com/eprint/KGGMNZYZIK8UA3QPEVXK/full.

About Healthycell

About MICROGEL™

To learn more, visit healthycell.com, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Healthycell Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthycell