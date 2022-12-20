Gaming Innovation Group signs with LuckyBet

ST JULIANS, Malta, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has today announced an agreement with a new casino partner, LuckyBet, for the provision of its market leading platform solution.

LuckyBet plans to operate their brand in a number of international and emerging markets with high growth potential, placing an emphasis on highly personalised gameplay and loyalty experiences.

GiG's advancement in platform technology has been specifically designed to meet the growing demands of operators looking to take advantage of the increase in global opportunities for iGaming. Through the combination of GiG's proprietary platform and the LuckyBet brand, the partnership will focus on delivering an innovative player experience.

The agreement, which has been signed for an initial period of five years, includes GiG's market leading player account management (PAM), front-end, and content management system (CMS), represents a continuation of similar partnerships announced this year that fit within its strategy of powering exciting concepts in the online casino sector.

Ian Parke, CEO of LuckyBet said: "We have ambitious plans to become one of the foremost online casino brands across the emerging markets. This partnership with GiG will allow us to provide a superior gaming experience to a market that has seen continued growth over the last five years. We believe, via a myriad of unique customer journeys delivered through GiG technology, significant market share can be achieved. We look forward to the continued partnership with them for many years to come."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "The international emerging markets continue to be an important element within the global online casino sector, and the combination of our award winning technology with LuckyBet will be in an ideal position to grow within these markets. Our ability to offer a personalised user experience is designed to help drive engagement and brand loyalty, increasing lifetime value, so we're really looking forward to seeing the full benefits that this new partnership offers."

For more information:

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group