ACKLEY BRANDS WRAPS UP EXCEPTIONAL YEAR WITH A GROWING PORTFOLIO OF WINES & A NEW TASTING ROOM

The family investment company continues its dedication to supporting the Oregon and Washington wine industry.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Brands is closing out the year with continued growth in its portfolio of wine brands and a new tasting room. The Seattle-based family investment company launched a new Oregon Pinot Noir, released an Italian Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé, and opened a new tasting room in McMinnville, Oregon.

In the spring of 2022, Ackley Brands announced the launch of Borealis, a new Oregon Pinot Noir. Named after the awe-inspiring Aurora Borealis, the wine displays the balance and complexity that have made Oregon one of the world's preeminent wine regions. Since its first release, Borealis has entered into markets across the country.

Earlier this month, Ackley Brands introduced Montinore Estate's new certified organic Proseccos from Veneto, Italy. Vivacé Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé honor Montinore's partner and former head winemaker, Rudy Marchesi's Italian family roots and the winery's love of Italian wines.

In November, Ackley Brands opened the doors at its new McMinnville tasting room, The Grove. Featuring Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates, the tasting room offers locals and visitors an opportunity to taste exceptional Biodynamic wines and learn about the regenerative approach to viticulture.

"It's a very exciting time for us. We've been working on all these projects for some time now. Bringing new wines to market and opening a space to engage with our community and share the fruits of our labor are exactly the types of activities we want to advance for our company and consumers," said Brandon Ackley, President of Ackley Brands. "I am looking forward to more growth on the horizon."

In early February 2023, the company will open the doors to a new tasting room in Woodinville, Washington's School House District. Situated in the much-anticipated Wine Walk Row, the tasting rooms will feature Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates.

Since 2016, Ackley Brands has continued to grow its portfolio of wine companies. The company has increased the national notoriety of Montinore Estate with an expanded national sales team, professional services, and financial support. Ackley Brands launched a luxury wine brand sourced from Oregon's famed Yamhill-Carlton AVA, Landlines Estates, and a Washington State wine collection, Cataclysm Wine Company. Ackley Brands currently farms of over 200 acres of organic and biodynamic vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley and is currently developing another 177 acres in Yamhill-Carlton.

The investment group is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to expand its winery partners in Washington and Oregon.

Ackley Brands is a Seattle-based family investment company that owns and operates premium wine brands throughout the Northwest and brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for their brands to reach their greatest potential. To learn more, visit www.ackleybrands.com

