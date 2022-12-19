Roima Intelligence Inc. and Part Trap AB join forces

Roima strengthens its SaaS product portfolio within discrete manufacturing and continues its international expansion in the Nordics and USA.

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roima accelerates growth, as Part Trap AB, a fast-growing B2B Digital Commerce software provider for discrete manufacturers known for Parttap ONE, joins Roima. Parttrap ONE offers everything B2B companies need for online business by quickly enabling digital sales of complex products and their spare parts. Part Trap is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and will expand Roima's Swedish presence further.

(Sitting left) Markus Kalalahti, CEO Roima Intelligence Inc., (standing left) Tomas Landquist, CEO Part Trap AB, Jenni Kiikka, Director Discrete Manufacturing, Roima Intelligence Inc., and Ove Tengberg, Founder Part Trap AB. (PRNewswire)

Parttrap ONE is a complete B2B e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) solution with four core components: eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), Content Management System (CMS), and out-of-box real-time ERP integration for leading manufacturing ERPs.

Roima is on a continuous growth path and is one of the largest independent industrial software providers in the Nordics, with close to 45 million euros in revenues including Part Trap. Today, Roima is serving over 400 customers worldwide, helping to boost their competitiveness through more efficient operations, better quality, and end-customer experience with solutions in manufacturing, warehouse, and product lifecycle management. Both Roima's and Part Trap's products leverage the SaaS model, providing fast business value capture and scalability.

"Our mission is to create sustainable results through leading-edge supply chain software and services. Today, we are well-established in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. With Parttrap ONE, widespread in the Nordics and the United States, we can even further boost our customers' productivity, resiliency, and end-customer experience. Our experts are leading professionals and there is a good match of cultures and customer approach to growing together", states Roima's CEO Markus Kalalahti.

"We are excited to become a part of Roima's impressive portfolio of solutions bringing value to manufacturers globally. For us, this means becoming an even more significant player in the B2B eCommerce and the Arena of Digitalization, and further strengthening our platform to meet the industry's needs. I am positive that together we will bring great value to our customers," rejoices Part Trap's CEO Tomas Landquist.

Further information:

Markus Kalalahti, CEO, Roima Intelligence Inc., tel. +358 40 842 1053

Tomas Landquist, CEO, Part Trap AB, tel. +46 70 897 6434

Roima Intelligence Inc. is a fast-growing software company with solutions for industrial manufacturing and logistics operations in Northern Europe. Roima empowers businesses to reach sustainable results through digitalization. In 2021, Roima's revenue amounted to around 33.5 million euros. Headquartered in Finland, Roima is home to 318 experts. More than 400 corporations worldwide benefit from Roima's supply chain solutions. Read more about Roima at www.roimaint.com

Part Trap AB is a software company providing solutions for B2B and B2C e-commerce in the Nordics, Europe, and United States. Part Trap improves customers' competitiveness by providing technology and expertise for the e-commerce of manufacturing and distribution customers. In the fiscal year 2021, Part Trap's revenue amounted to around 3 million euros and is home to 28 experts. More than 100 corporations benefit from Part Trap's solutions worldwide. Read more about Part Trap at www.parttrap.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970454/Roima_Part_Trap.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roima Intelligence Inc