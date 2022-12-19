InventHelp Inventor Develops Bagpipe Flame Projector Unit (JKK-120)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bagpiper and I wanted to give the appearance of flames emanating from the tips while playing," said an inventor, from Saint Joseph, Mo., "so I invented the BAGPIPE FLAME PROJECTOR UNIT. My design could provide added enjoyment and entertainment for spectators."

The invention provides a special flame projection effect for bagpipes. In doing so, it offers a dramatic visual effect. As a result, it could enhance a parade or other special event. The invention features a unique design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for bagpipe players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

