IEnova Announces Results of Consent Solicitations for Senior Notes due 2028, 2048 and 2051

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA NOVA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. ("IEnova"), a unit of Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP ("Sempra Infrastructure"), announced today the results of its previously announced consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations"). IEnova has received the requisite consents from holders (the "Holders") of its outstanding 3.750% Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), 4.875% Senior Notes due 2048 (the "2048 Notes") and 4.750% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and, together with the 2028 Notes and the 2048 Notes, the "Notes" and each a "Series of Notes") to effect the proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to each of the indentures governing the Notes (each, an "Indenture" and collectively, the "Indentures"), as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated December 8, 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement").

IEnova has executed a supplemental indenture to each Indenture, dated the date hereof (each a "Supplemental Indenture"), each of which is effective and implements the Proposed Amendments. Upon the execution of each Supplemental Indenture, consents are no longer revocable with respect to any Series of Notes. IEnova will pay a cash payment of U.S.$1.00 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes for which a consent was validly delivered and not validly revoked, subject to the terms and conditions of the Consents Solicitations. Each Supplemental Indenture will become operative on the settlement date, which is currently expected to be December 20, 2022.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. ("SMBC") is acting as the Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitations. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is acting as the Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitations. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Consent Solicitations or for additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be directed to SMBC at (212) 224-5328 (banks and brokers) and (888) 284-9760 (all others, toll free), or to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers, collect), +1 800-487-4870 (all others, toll free) or by email at ienova@dfking.com. The Consent Solicitation Statement is available at: www.dfking.com/ienova. Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Consent Solicitations.

About IEnova and Sempra Infrastructure

IEnova, a unit of Sempra Infrastructure, develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling cleaner energy for its customers. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit Sempra Infrastructure's website at www.semprainfrastructure.com or Twitter account @SempraInfra.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "contemplates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

A forward–looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward–looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, when considering these forward–looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release. Actual results may vary materially. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward–looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, see "Forward Looking Statements" in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

View original content:

SOURCE Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V.