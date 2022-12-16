SHAMIR SELECTS IMDT's 3D STEREO VISION TECHNOLOGY TO POWER ITS NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL MEASUREMENT DEVICE

Spark™ 4, Shamir's newest ultra-precise digital measurement device, deploys IMDT's accurate 3D technology to offer opticians a simple and effective ophthalmic measurement experience

KFAR SABA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., a world-leading designer and producer of premium progressive lenses and molds for the ophthalmic industry, recently announced its next generation digital measurement device – The Spark™ 4, which uses a sophisticated electro-optic system based on best-in-class 3D stereo vision technology developed by IMDT, a fast-growing Israel-based technology company that specializes in complex edge-Vision and AI systems.

The Spark™ 4's advanced lens measurement system was uniquely developed and built by IMDT. Using proprietary 3D technology along with six high resolution camera sensors, IMDT's vision technology takes Spark™ 4's system accuracy one step further to a level never seen before.

"At Shamir we are committed to creating the most innovative products for both patients and professionals and developing the best measurement solutions," said Elad Asulin, System Engineer at Shamir. "To enable our newest and most advanced technology yet, which is Spark™ 4, we needed a flexible end-to-end 3D and AI processing platform. IMDT was a natural partner for this project thanks to their expertise and proven ability to develop the platform, which includes finding the right camera sensor and other components and integrating them. They fused different disciplines, integrated a variety of APIs and created a user interface, all of which allow us to continue our product development and be able to add more features in the future."

"IMDT is fast becoming a major player in the medical and semi-medical industries with our 3D, computer vision, and multi-sensor technologies," said Avi Shimon, CEO and Co-Founder of IMDT. "We are steadfast in our efforts to positively impact these industries, and we look forward to further potential collaborations with Shamir for future innovations and product enhancements."

About IMDT

IMD Technologies specializes in developing and manufacturing advanced and complex technological products and solutions. Founded by Avi Shimon, Arnon Tadmor and Ram Boukobza in 2017, IMDT brings together more than 50 years of experience in hardware, software, computer vision, and artificial intelligence to bring innovative ideas to life by creating smart, tailored devices and solutions. IMDT fosters strong relations with leading chip manufacturers to deliver both modular and turnkey projects in medical, robotics, smart cities, smart homes, and industrial IoT - in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

Contact Information

