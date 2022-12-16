Leading California Brand Lime Launches Online Order & Delivery of Product Line & New Merchandise

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Californian brand Lime Cannabis has launched an online ordering and delivery platform for its entire product line and new merchandise. This introduction to direct-to-consumer sales will bring over 300+ SKUs to a vast new audience with convenient delivery options to Los Angeles and Bay Area regions.

Lime Cannabis Delivery (PRNewswire)

"We have been working on this for quite some time, it will allow Lime to reach more customers faster than ever before," said Sergey Vasilyev, Co-Founder and CEO of Lime Cannabis. "Our team, our community and our customers are excited for this next stage in our growth, and we couldn't be happier to launch our DTC vertical."

Lime Cannabis is well positioned as a one-stop shop for California consumers, as its product line covers all major market categories across concentrates, flower, pre-rolls, edibles, beverages, blunts, and vapes in various strains and potencies.

"We're incredibly excited and proud to now be offering all of our products on our website for our customers to order and receive at their doorstep the next day. We are forever striving to improve our customer experience, and omnichannel sales is a big part of creating that seamless purchasing experience," says Giovanti Humpries, CFO and Co-Founder of Lime's parent company, LVLUP. "Online sales of so many SKUs in this industry is no small feat, and Lime being among the few to offer this the just the beginning of the customer experience we are creating."

Starting today, customers in Los Angeles & Bay Area regions can order all of Lime's products directly from the Lime website . Delivery is guaranteed within 48 hours, with fewer than 24 hours of delivery time expected for the vast majority of customers. In an impressive dual launch, customers can also order Lime merchandise on the newly launched merch shop .

About Lime Cannabis Co.

Lime is a cannabis company for all. Based in Downtown Los Angeles, the company offers a wide array of products spanning 300+ SKUs and multiple product categories. Serving millions of customers throughout the state of California via the brand's distribution network of 500+ dispensaries, Lime is one of the fastest-growing brands in California. Lime is focused on social responsibility at its core and delivering significant value to its customers.

Learn more at limecannabis.co

Contact:

Kaash Rushdan

443-858-6477

kaash@lvlup.la

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lime Cannabis Co.