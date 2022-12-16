InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for a Bat Handle (CSK-326)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved cover to protect and conceal the handle of a bat during transport, at home, or at game areas," said one of two inventors, from Murrells Inlet, S.C., "so we invented the SLUGGER SLEEVE. Our design would provide added protection for vehicles, wall surfaces and people if hit or bumped by the handle of the bat."

The invention provides an effective way to conceal the handle end of any baseball or softball bat. In doing so, it enables the bat to be safely carried or transported. As a result, it protects surfaces and people against damage and injuries. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for baseball and softball players, coaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

