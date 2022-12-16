Equinox Group Appoints Alim Dhanji as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Group, the category leader of high-performance living, fitness, and luxury, has appointed Alim Dhanji as Chief People Officer. In this role, Dhanji will oversee all aspects of our employee experience across the Group, including global people strategy, diversity and inclusion, recruiting, total rewards, employee relations and learning.

Dhanji will report dually to Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of Equinox Group, and Scott DeRue, President of Equinox, and will be a member of the Executive Team.

He will also serve as the Executive Sponsor for Equinox's Equality & Belonging Leadership Council and support Employee Resource Groups to accelerate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Our people are our most important asset and investing in our culture to maximize the potential of our community is among our most important priorities. As we welcome Alim, we are excited for him to lead our continued efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive community, support the development of every team member, and inspire and empower our teams around the world to achieve extraordinary results," says DeRue.

As Equinox continues to enhance employee culture, they are also building on their strong growth momentum by reimagining talent strategies to continue to attract top talent, including exciting opportunities for certified personal trainers and spa professionals to take their careers to the next level.

More About Dhanji:

Alim brings over 25 years of global leadership experience in creating high-performing teams and developing innovative talent strategies. In his most recent role as President of adidas Canada, Alim was responsible for retail and ecommerce wholesale businesses, including business development, brand strategy, and operations for both adidas and Reebok across Canada. Previously, Alim was the Senior Vice President of Global Talent and Head of Human Resources for adidas Global Brands. He has also held senior leadership roles at companies such as KPMG, TD Bank Financial Group, and Citigroup. He holds an MBA from Royal Roads University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Having lived in six countries around the world, Alim's expansive insights and diversity of lived experiences uniquely position him to serve as Equinox's Chief People Officer as they look ahead towards global growth in 2023 and beyond.

Alim has been named by Yahoo! Finance as a Top 100 LGBT Executive in 2020 and Top 10 in 2021 and is a recognized thought leader and speaker on how organizations foster inclusive communities.

As a long-standing Equinox member, fitness has always been an important part of Alim's daily rituals to help him lead a high-performance lifestyle.

Alim plans to focus on building strong growth momentum by reimagining talent strategies to continue to attract top talent. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking to Alim about his new role and vision for Equinox employee's and culture as a leader in luxury lifestyle.

