Typenex® Medical Awarded Fluid Waste Management AscenDrive™/SURPASS Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Typenex® Medical LLC, a leader in floor fluid management, has been awarded group purchasing agreements with Premier, Inc.'s AscenDrive™/SURPASS program. Effective March 1, 2023, the three-year agreements will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Typenex Medical's quality portfolio of absorbent floor mat rolls, suction mats, and suction discs.

Designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services, the AscenDrive/SURPASS program brings together Premier's most committed members to coordinate purchasing decisions and maintain standardization across their facilities. By providing additional value to Premier contracted suppliers through volume and commitment, the program is expected to achieve best-in-market pricing.

"The addition of two enhanced agreements supports our company mission to improve patient care and safety by finding new opportunities to offer high-quality, value-driven solutions," said Craig Searls, Director of National Contracting.

With these contracts, Premier members can secure enhanced savings and exclusive benefits on fluid waste management and related products. From innovative, tailored solutions to personalized customer service, Typenex Medical is committed to supporting compliance and maximization within the operating room.

"We appreciate the trust and commitment Premier and its members have provided us, and look forward to strengthening our collaboration for years to come," added Searls.

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Typenex® Medical LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. Typenex Medical is committed to connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering tailored products to help streamline workflows. For more information, please visit www.typenex.com.

