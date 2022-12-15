Safeture partners with integrated assistance company EMA Global

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB (publ) today announced a partnership agreement with EMA Global, Asia's leading integrated assistance company.

Founded in 1991 and based in Singapore, EMA Global is the leading integrated assistance company specializing in medical assistance and repatriation in Asia. The company secures world-class bedside-to-bedside transport services around the globe and provides 24/7 worldwide medical assistance to its clients.

The new partnership agreement is a multi-license account valid for three years and will enable EMA Global to ensure new business opportunities with Safeture's industry-leading technology.

"We are delighted to be working with Safeture. The partnership has allowed our assistance centers and members access to a powerful platform with unparalleled security advice and updates," comments Dexter Tan, Group Executive Director of EMA Global.

The EMA Global partnership is yet another affirmation of Safeture's successful partnership strategy, which was adopted in 2021. Since then, several new partners have been added, and the company has an ever-growing network of customers in the global security industry. Safeture keeps employees safe, wherever they are, providing real-time status on warnings, alerts, security information, and travel plans. Safeture's partnership strategy continues to affiliate Safeture with companies worldwide and strengthens its unique platform.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser.

About EMA Global

EMA Global is Asia's leading Assistance Company, founded by Dr. Winston Jong over 30 years ago, with a track record of 7,500+ medical evacuation missions in 200 locations across the globe.

Headquartered out of Singapore, with seven offices and assistance centers across Asia, EMA Global supports 1,000,000+ individuals, handling 50,000+ assistance cases and 250+ medical evacuations annually. EMA Global is a member of the International Assistance Group, providing a global network of 200 accredited assistance partners in 140 countries.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Safeture AB