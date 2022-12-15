One Solution / One X Studios Takes Home a "Model D" Award for Best Documentary, Single or Series for One Yard "The Show" During the 2022 Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards were held on Wednesday, December 7th, in New York City – celebrating innovators, leaders and creators advancing the digital charge. More than 30 companies and campaigns were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Urban One Inc. applauds the One Solution / One X Studios teams for winning a "Model D Award" for Best Documentary, Single or Series - One Yard "The Show." The range of contenders was dynamic, including Black Planet Documentary, Rise of the Players, The First Wave and Jacinta. This recognition takes the One Solution / One X Studios team's growing total to an impressive thirty-nine accolades.

The One Solution / One X Studios teams are proud of these types of accolades as Urban One Inc. continues to reinforce our commitment to delivering best in class, award-winning work – both linear/internal and on behalf our amazing external brand partner community.

About Our Submission

Objective

Provide an experiential content series anchored in One Yard - an immersive environment (think virtual college campus) active during Homecoming Season (late-September to mid-November).

Strategy

Produced series to provide viewers with the opportunity to engage in a homecoming experience they know and love. In partnership with Jackson State University, the series amplified and showcased the work and dedication that goes into putting on a great game and halftime show and highlighting the great legacy of HBCU football/culture.

Execution

The Show is a three-part docu-style film series that captures the Jackson State Tigers, The Jackson State University Marching Band Aka the Sonic Boom of the south, and Jackson State University dancers, the Prancing J-Settes. The series documented the players, band and dancers during their practices leading up to game day and then captured the result of the arduous work while the teams were in action. Over the course of the week leading up to game day, the content leads viewers on a journey, which consists of three (3) main parts: BTS from the team's practice, game day footage and lastly a closer look into each team as a whole highlighting their stories and what makes them special. Interview content included the Sonic Boom (+ Band Director), the J-Settes (+ Director), and players from the football team and integral staff members will help bring this moment each season to life.

One Solution celebrates the Historical Black College and University (HBCU) experience with the virtual platform ONE YARD. One Yard brings students, alumni, and urban cultural enthusiasts together online to enjoy the true purpose of the homecoming season: embracing culture, creating connections, and instilling a sense of pride within the community. Black excellence born out of HBCUs should be celebrated all year long. One Yard embraces technology and innovation to ensure that the HBCU community can enjoy the myriad experiences that these schools offer wherever they are and whenever they need to connect.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households and CLEO TV, its sister network with a an almost 41 million household reach. As of September 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), branded under the tradename "Radio One" located in 13 of the most populous African American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

