Home Comfort Experts offers HVAC efficiency tips so homeowners can enjoy a stress-free holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts, the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, recommends homeowners take proactive steps to prepare their home heating systems for winter.

"This winter could be a challenge for many people in our community," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "Because of high energy prices and other rising costs, some of our neighbors may face difficult economic decisions this season. A few simple precautions before the coldest weather arrives, however, could help homeowners keep their heating costs down so their families can stay safe and comfortable."

West offers the following preventive tips to ensure winter heating efficiency:

Schedule an HVAC tune-up: Investing in preventive maintenance now helps homeowners avoid the expense and inconvenience of emergency service during the worst winter cold. Routine part replacements and repairs ensure efficient, worry-free operation, and a professional inspection can identify small problems before they become major issues, reducing the risk of breakdowns and extending the life of your equipment.

Replace HVAC air filters: Dirt, dust and dander make your home HVAC system work harder to keep you and your family warm. Keep energy costs down and reduce the risk of mechanical breakdown by replacing air filters every three months, or sooner if they're visibly clogged.

Check your insulation: Schedule an energy audit to assess the effectiveness of your home's insulation. Upgrade where necessary to keep energy from escaping, and look for any attic or basement access points that can be sealed during winter to ensure maximum efficiency.

Install a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats are one of the best values for homeowners who want to increase efficiency and convenience. With wireless capabilities, integration with other smart devices, and remote mobile access, smart thermostats offer affordable automated, personalized home temperature regulation.

"Taking some extra time now can make a big difference when cold temperatures and other extreme winter conditions arrive," West said. "We want our customers to have peace of mind about their home heating this winter so they can enjoy the holidays. The Home Comfort Experts team of HVAC professionals can help them save energy in the coming months and focus on spending time with friends and family."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement. Home Comfort Experts serves Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana and Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac in Michigan.

For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/.

