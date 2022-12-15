CEFALY Technology Introduces Bluetooth-Enabled CEFALY Connected Migraine Treatment Device

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology today unveiled the newest evolution of its FDA-cleared migraine treatment device: the CEFALY Connected.

Representing a huge leap forward in drug-free migraine treatment technology, the Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app, allowing users to track CEFALY treatments and log migraine attacks on their mobile device. With these insights, they can better understand their migraine patterns and optimize their treatments.

With the CeCe app, users can:

Monitor their CEFALY treatment intensity in real time

See session time remaining and battery life at a glance

Log CEFALY sessions and migraine attacks to track treatment effectiveness

Download a PDF report with their unique migraine patterns and treatment data to share with healthcare providers.

CEFALY Connected also features an improved 7-hour battery life and softer, migraine-friendly indicator lights.

"The CEFALY Connected represents the most significant advance in drug-free migraine treatment in years," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "When users can actually track their CEFALY sessions in real time, they're empowered to fine-tune their treatment plan and see their migraine attack frequency and symptom intensity decrease over time."

CEFALY helps people with migraine relieve their pain and prevent attacks with clinically proven, drug-free treatment. An external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) device, CEFALY delivers mild electric stimulation to reduce pain signals of the trigeminal nerve, a primary pathway for migraine pain.

At least 39 million Americans live with migraine, which is a complex, debilitating and often misunderstood neurological disorder. Migraine is most often treated with prescription medication, which can have serious side effects and is not always effective. CEFALY, which was first introduced in 2008, is the only FDA-cleared migraine treatment device used for the treatment and prevention of migraine that is available without a prescription. CEFALY is safe, well-tolerated, and clinically proven.

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options — a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

Learn more about CEFALY by visiting www.CEFALY.com and following us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok .

Media Contact:

CEFALY

Jen Trainor McDermott

CEO

j.trainor@cefaly.com

View original content:

SOURCE CEFALY Technology