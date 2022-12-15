AIOps Provider ScienceLogic Continues Robust 2022 Momentum with Strong Industry Results

The company demonstrated outstanding quarterly financial results following its acquisition of Zebrium's ML capabilities

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceLogic landed as a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave results for AIOps, with highest marks possible in the product vision, execution roadmap, performance, and automation and remediation criterion, along with the second highest marks for the dependency/topology mapping criterion. The results come on the heels of the company's acquisition of machine learning analytics firm Zebrium and an extremely profitable, growth oriented Q3.

Ordinary IT environments waste time, waste resources, and increase risk through complexity, routine manual tasks, and human error. ScienceLogic's goal is to break through the ordinary and achieve unprecedented visibility, efficiency, and accuracy for IT Ops teams and organizations.

Forrester Names ScienceLogic a Strong Performer

In The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022 analysis, the firm received the highest marks possible in the product vision, execution roadmap, performance, infrastructure monitoring, data quantification and validation, mapping - general & technology flows, and automation and remediation criterion. Forrester cited ScienceLogic's strategic focus as "a differentiated, service-centric vision that aligns with and empowers its customer-centric strategic innovation strategy." According to the Forrester report, "ScienceLogic is a good fit for companies looking for a solution that's simple and secure to deploy and can be easily integrated with a wide variety of complementary technologies."

Capabilities Enhanced by Acquisition of Zebrium

In October, ScienceLogic announced its acquisition of machine learning analytics firm Zebrium to automatically find the root cause of complex, modern application problems. This is a significant step that will add application diagnostics to its platform for the first time, allowing customers to lower IT costs and deliver superior customer and employee experiences by drastically reducing the time it takes to identify, diagnose, and resolve business service-impacting issues.

"Organizations must invest in digital transformation initiatives, but they're worried about the immense cost of the IT teams that must drive those initiatives," said Dave Link, ScienceLogic CEO. "They must rely on machines to analyze and act on their data, both of which our technology lets them do faster and at lower cost. Zebrium is going to be huge for our continued success."

ScienceLogic's Strategic Momentum Illustrated by Strong Financial Results

In Q3, the most recent quarter that financial results are available, ScienceLogic boasted a 36% year-over-year growth and $10.78M in new net annual contract value, representing a more than 95% increase than year-to-date net ACV achievement as of 2Q22.

In particular, ScienceLogic showed strong growth in its federal business, EMEA market, service providers, and telecom providers. It also demonstrated its continued commitment to selling through the indirect channel, signing, for instance, the massive reseller CDW as a new client.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic empowers intelligent automated IT operations freeing up IT talent, accelerating innovation and transformation, and driving outcomes. ScienceLogic's AIOps platform monitors customer data across clouds and on-premises, enabling digital service visibility and automation. https://sciencelogic.com

