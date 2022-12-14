Mural Names David Baga as New CEO

Co-founder Mariano Battan will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural , the leading collaborative intelligence company, announced David Baga as its new CEO, succeeding co-founder Mariano Battan. Battan will support Baga in his new role as executive chairman of the board.

Baga brings more than 20 yearsʼ of growth and operational expertise to Mural. He was previously CEO at Even, a B2B2C financial benefits platform recently acquired by Walmart. He also served as COO at Lightspeed Venture Partners and chief business officer at Lyft. Baga led Lyft's B2B strategy, growing the business to 25 percent of the company's revenue.

"We founded Mural to make teamwork possible from anywhere. Eleven years later, thousands of teams and millions of members have learned how they work together makes all the difference. With Mural, you do more than make teamwork possible; you make it extraordinary," shared Battan. "David believes in this mission and brings deep operating expertise to our team. I am confident and excited as he takes the lead at Mural."

"Every team, every leader, and every company is thinking about how to improve the way they work together to drive better results, but they're stuck focusing on where work happens. Mural's customers know what matters most isn't where but how teams work together," shared Baga. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Mural at a time when it's solving one of the biggest challenges in the global workforce."

Mural is the only company with a systematic approach to uplevel teamwork. Mural's approach combines powerful collaboration spaces made to inspire teams to connect and innovate from anywhere with specialized collaboration training that creates an enterprise-ready system for achieving extraordinary results.

As executive chairman of the board, Battan will lead the operations of the board while supporting Baga with vision, guidance, and evangelism.

"Mariano's vision for the way teams should collaborate has transformed work for millions," noted Jeff Lieberman, managing director at Insight Partners. "We are delighted to work alongside him in his new role and thrilled to welcome David to lead Mural into its next chapter of growth."

Baga's appointment comes on the heels of Mural's unveiling of a brand transformation, a bold new user interface (UI) for its digital whiteboard product, and an exclusive collaboration skills development offering — the first of its kind in the market.

About Mural

Mural is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. Mural creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. We power effective collaboration, innovation, alignment, and team building at 95 percent of the Fortune 100, including SAP and Microsoft, as well as universities, schools, and nonprofits. Try Mural for free at www.mural.co .

