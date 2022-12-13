Top Business and Leadership Experts Sunjay Nath and Sara Frasca to Keynote NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announces leading business experts Sunjay Nath and Sara Frasca will deliver the keynote addresses for NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo , the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sunjay and Sara, experienced and insightful leaders, to provide keynotes at NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo," said Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "Both speakers are sure to inspire and motivate our attendees while providing them with tangible insights and actionable takeaways to improve their businesses."

Nath will deliver the luncheon keynote on April 17, 2023, sponsored by Holman. His keynote, The #1 Thing That Holds Us Back, asks attendees to question barriers and re-approach in a way that makes the impossible, possible. An author, leader and entrepreneur, Nath travels globally sharing insights on leadership and performance. His trademark, "The 10-80-10 Principle" helps individuals and teams improve performance.

Frasca will deliver the closing keynote, Hacking Innovation: The New Growth Model from the Sinister World of Hackers, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. She draws inspiration from the unlikely world of hackers to reveal a new and powerful model for leadership and organizational success. Frasca is an innovation and business growth expert with leadership experience in both Corporate America and the world of startups. She now serves as Chief Operating Officer for POINT Northeast, a global business coaching firm.

