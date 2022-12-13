Tenant Inc. Adds Veritec Solutions Integration

The latest Hummingbird integration gives self storage operators tools to optimize prices.



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. , a leader in self storage technology, has developed an integration with Veritec Solutions to give self storage operators access to powerful pricing analytics tools that optimize revenue generation for their properties.

Known for powering the self-storage industry's "Value Pricing", the Veritec Self Storage Revenue Management System (VRMS) enables medium to large-sized companies to obtain revenue benefits in an easy-to-use, scalable system.

This new integration is possible thanks to Tenant Inc.'s open platform, which gives operators full ownership and control of their data, so they can connect with any third-party vendor willing to connect to Tenant Inc.'s open API.

"Our Mariposa websites have set the standard in the industry when it comes to visual design, but we've been limited in tools to maximize customers' revenue," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "With the value pricing capabilities we'll get with our integration with Veritec, our web pages will once again set the benchmark in the industry."

Implementation of VRMS with Hummingbird is seamless. Whether setting prices for vacant units or increasing rents on occupied units, operators can publish rate changes to Hummingbird with a push of a button. Rent changes pushed to Hummingbird will trigger all the relevant notifications and legally compliant rent change notices that need to be sent to rental customers.

"We are excited that Hummingbird users can now realize VRMS's revenue management capabilities. VRMS has a proven revenue increase track record of 9% to 14%, or more," said Dr. Warren Lieberman, President of Veritec Solutions. "The patent-pending Value Pricing module alone can deliver increases of 4% to 10%."

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc. builds self storage software, for self storage people. We offer a unified ecosystem of self storage products tailored to the real needs of the self storage industry. Our software automates self storage businesses so operators can spend less time on their day-to-day while still seeing their profits grow.

About Veritec Solutions: Veritec Solutions, headquartered in Belmont, California, provides dynamic pricing and revenue management analytics software and consulting services. The Veritec Revenue Management System (VRMS) is the self-storage industry's leading pricing system, used by over 70 self storage operators at more than 4,000 stores. VRMS integrates with the operator's property management system for a seamless user experience.

