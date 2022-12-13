realdrseattle Provides The Best Full Service Marketing For Plastic Surgeons

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When marketing a niche industry such as plastic surgery, the right agency needs to do it all—web design, SEO, social media, and PPC. The issue with many companies is that they operate in multiple industries with vastly different marketing needs. Realdrseattle is a full service marketing agency that specializes only in plastic surgery and plastic surgery adjacent industries.

One of the hardest parts of marketing plastic surgery is restrictions around medical terms and the stigma of plastic surgery. Google and social media platforms sometimes limit or completely ban certain words related to trademarks (Botox) and words deemed as inappropriate (breast augmentation). Therefore, advertising your most popular services can be nearly impossible. Watch this video to learn more.

Realdrseattle understands and works with Google directly, diversifies your advertising across platforms, and takes the time to A/B test your ads to determine the most effective ones. As a full service marketing team with a background in plastic and cosmetic surgery, realdrseattle's knowledge of the industry comes from the industry itself. They don't rely on gimmicks or others to get the work done.

Their plastic surgery marketing strategies have shown great success so far as evidenced by their clients who have left reviews such as, "Best SEO & marketing company out there. If you are looking, stop and use these guys! They are just so nice and helpful, and I will never use anyone else. We'll be clients for life!"

About realdrseattle: realdrseattle is a marketing agency that serves the plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and medical spa industries. As part of their comprehensive marketing services, realdrseattle offers SEO , online advertising services , web content , website design , and social media management . Practices can claim their free marketing consultation on our website or by calling us.

