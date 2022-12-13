North Carolina fertility practice joins international fertility network

Reach Fertility will join Care Fertility Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Fertility, a leading fertility treatment and research practice, has announced its partnership with Care Fertility Group. Care Fertility is a world-renowned pioneering fertility group based in the United Kingdom. This partnership with Reach is an important first step in Care Fertility's global expansion, with Reach being its first partner in the United States. Dr. Seth Katz, the medical director at Reach Fertility says, "this partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and values with Care Fertility and we look forward to enhancing access to innovative care and cutting-edge reproductive medicine for all our patients."

Reach is proud to expand its services, ensuring that those who want to start a family have access to the latest fertility treatments and technologies that can potentially increase their likelihood of success. With this partnership, Reach will be able to offer patients advanced techniques like CAREmaps embryo selection and chromosome screening that help to improve the chances of successful outcomes. Patrick McPhillips, executive director for Reach Fertility states, "our patients will continue to receive exceptional medical care and now they will gain access to an expanded fertility network. This new access will create opportunities for patients when it comes to resources and financing options that we have not been able to offer before."

About Care Fertility Group

Care is one of the largest independent providers of fertility treatments in the world with 28 practices across the UK, Ireland and Spain. Care scientists and clinicians lead the field with their dedication to research and development. Their current work on time lapse imaging and artificial intelligence is shared internationally.Care Fertility's CEO Dave Burford, says, "We are very excited to have Reach as our first partner in the US. They are a fantastic team that have, for decades, helped pioneer ART in the southeast United States and beyond. We are set to partner with multiple clinics across the United States, this is just the start of our US expansion and will help address the growing need for science-forward, accessible fertility treatment."

The fertility specialists at Reach—Dr. Seth E. Katz, Dr. Joseph G. Whelan, III, Dr. Richard L. Wing, Dr. Jack L. Crain, Dr. Tyl Taylor, Dr. Jennifer Patrick, Taylor Holt, PA-C, Ann Morris Merline, PA-C, Grace Perez, PA-C, Daminica Mc Phillips, NP- BC and Molly Oaten, WHNP are nationally recognized as leaders in the field of reproductive medicine and provide the most compassionate and technologically advanced patient care.

