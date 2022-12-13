Former Head of Global Talent for Godiva Chocolatier joins Stanton Chase as Technology, Aerospace and Consumer Expert

Former Head of Global Talent for Godiva Chocolatier joins Stanton Chase as Technology, Aerospace and Consumer Expert

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Chase, a global retained executive search firm, has appointed Tracy Ferry as a new Director in Washington D.C. Tracy will lead the firm's Technology and Consumer Services practices.

Tracy Ferry (PRNewswire)

Jeff Perkins, Managing Director of Washington D.C. and global practice lead for the firm's Social Impact sector, said "We are thrilled to have Tracy join our team. Her prior executive search experience, as well as her expertise in consulting, will make her a valuable addition."

Prior to Stanton Chase, Tracy was Vice President and Head of Global Talent for Godiva Chocolatier. Before, she served as the Head of Enterprise Talent Acquisition at Lockheed Martin, and the Talent Acquisition Strategy and Innovation Lead for the US and India at Deloitte Consulting.

Tracy holds a BA in History and American Studies from the University of Texas, San Antonio and has had many keynote and panel speaking engagements with such organizations as the Human Resources Institute, HR Leadership Forum, Recruiting Trends, Indeed Interactive, i4cp, and the Human Capital Institute.

To contact Tracy and learn more about Stanton Chase D.C., please click here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanton Chase