CME Group Named to Computerworld's 2023 List of Best Places to Work in IT

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as one of the Best Places to Work in IT – for the fifth consecutive year.

The Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking of work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, diversity and inclusion, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"We are honored to once again be named by Computerworld as a leading IT employer. CME Group is incredibly proud of our global technology team, that supports our colleagues and clients every day as we work together to grow our core business and advance our transformational partnership with Google Cloud," said Sunil Cutinho, Chief Information Officer at CME Group. "Looking forward, we are focused on continuing to provide a best-in-class employee experience, driven by the needs and interests of our global team."

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

For more information on the Best Places to Work in IT, please visit https://www.computerworld.com/article/3681081/best-places-to-work-in-it-2023.html.

