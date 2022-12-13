Who's Hiring?
"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Airs Monday, December 26th

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special live broadcast on Monday, December 26th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls will host the
Bleach: Brave Souls will host the (PRNewswire)

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki.

There will be campaigns linked with the livestream where viewers have a chance to win prizes including the Brave Souls Lottery and the RT Campaign. Be sure to tune in.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Monday, December 26th (UTC+9)

Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
GL: https://youtu.be/SQZvSXhDS8I
JP: https://youtu.be/-jH7MkVWNHc

Twitter Live:
(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (GL): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                                   iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre:                                       3D Action
Release Date:                           July 23, 2015
Price:                                         Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:                       https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account:           @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page:           https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel:       https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram:                    @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord:                       https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright:                                © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
                                                  © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-bankai-live-2022-wrap-up-super-thanks-special-airs-monday-december-26th-301701198.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.