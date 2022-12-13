Who's Hiring?
Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of 2023 Marshall Scholarship

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of the 2023 Marshall Scholarship. The recipients were announced by the British Government following an intense selection process. Marshall Scholars are considered among the most accomplished undergraduate university students and recent graduates in the United States.

The incoming class is the latest cohort of the seven decades-long program created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. Since then, the British Government has provided scholarships for over 2,200 Americans, many of whom have been leading in addressing society's global challenges. Marshall Scholars currently sit on the US Supreme Court, serve in local, state and federal governments, and have played key roles in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's class includes accomplished authors, astrophysicists, human rights advocates, and COVID-19 researchers, among other disciplines. 85% of the 2023 class intend to pursue public service careers in the US following their time in the UK.

The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.

The 2023 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

US University

Abdelhamid Arbab

Princeton University

Dominic Arzadon

Pitzer College

Rachel Chae

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michael Chen

Yale University

Daniel Chen

University of Washington – Seattle

Assata Davis

Rutgers University

Carson Eckhard

University of Pennsylvania

Beatrix Frissell

University of Montana – Missoula

Bayan Galal

Yale University

Kyrolos Georgey

United States Air Force Academy

Hannah Gillespie

University of Notre Dame

Cyril Gilman

Columbia University

Alexis Harrell

SUNY – Buffalo

Clare Heinbaugh

College of William & Mary

Ricky Holder

University of Chicago

Alex Hu

Yale University

Sihao Huang

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Lauren Jarvis

Baylor University

Kyra Jasper

Stanford University

Sarah Kane

University of Pennsylvania

Aaron Keathley

Wayne State University

Grace Kim

Harvard University

Amy Krimm

University of Pennsylvania

Laura Lewis

California Institute of Technology

Sarah Marze

University of Connecticut

Sydney Menne

University of North Dakota

Natalie Moss

University of Georgia

Nathan Mudrak

Johns Hopkins University

Katie Pascavis

Arizona State University

George Antony Pratt

Morehouse College

Max Pushkin

Brown University

Maggie Sardino

Syracuse University

Kavya Shah

Harvard University

Cooper Smith

Wabash College

Banks Stamp

University of Alabama – Birmingham

Rose Summers

University of Colorado – Boulder

Aristotle Vainikos

Harvard University

Marley Wait

United States Military Academy

Lauren Wilkes

University of Georgia

Samara Zuckerbrod

University of Texas - Austin

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

