Agilis Named a Best Place To Work In Money Management by Pensions & Investments

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, has been recognized in the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced today by Pensions & Investments. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has been awarded this prestigious accolade.

In August 2022, Agilis completed its spin-off from River and Mercantile Group Ltd (R&M). Agilis's core business centers around custom solutions delivered through innovative actuarial and investment strategies. This includes, actuarial and investment consulting including OCIO, derivatives management, pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations and specialty investment management strategies.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

The company was also recently named a finalist in the 11th annual Chief Investment Officer awards that recognize outstanding achievement for Asset Allocators and Asset Managers. Agilis was nominated in the Liability-Driven Investing category and recognized as part of the December 6, 2022, awards ceremony.

"It's truly an honor to be a part of P&I's Best Places to Work list for the fourth year in a row," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "We are immensely proud to once again be recognized for the value we bring to our employees and our clients. Being named a Best Place to Work is proof we are truly living our values each day across our company."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"At Agilis, we pride ourselves on a culture of innovation and learning," commented Michael Clark, Managing Director of Agilis. "With nearly $7 Billion in assets under management and 40 professionals across the U.S., we ensure that each of our clients can access holistic, long-term investment and actuarial solutions in a flexible manner that suits their needs. We are always challenging ourselves to ensure that we continue to serve as best we can now and into the future."

Agilis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with other offices in New York, NY and Denver, CO. For more information, please visit us at https://agilis.llc/.

About Agilis

Agilis is the flexibility to find custom built solutions for our clients. Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administrative services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find new, innovative and exciting ways to improve the outcomes for our clients. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

