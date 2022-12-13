3Oe Scientific's Iggy™ Named 2022 SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award Winner

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Oe Scientific announced today that they were named one of twelve 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Award winners in the Sustainable Innovations category for their Iggy™ Hand Hygiene system. As a 2022 SEAL Award recipient, 3Oe Scientific is among an elite group of international winners that represent a diverse population of products, industries, and target communities. They join Honeywell, Microsoft, and Sherwin-Williams among this year's winners.

3Oe Scientific's proprietary technology was used to create Iggy™ (pictured here), a first-in-class hand hygiene device that uses a natural disinfectant and works in just 7 seconds. When used as part of an overall approach to health and wellbeing, Iggy enhances the effectiveness of hand hygiene programs designed to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious germs. (PRNewswire)

3Oe Scientific's Iggy™ hand washing device named among the elite 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Award winners

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing their own environmental impact campaigns. Past SEAL Award winners include worldwide brands such as Adidas, AMD, Cisco, and Tide. Impact Campaign awardees such as "#UpTheCup" and "Eco Rewards" have had a global reach in raising environmental awareness.

3Oe Scientific is a sci-tech company inventing and advancing new-to-the-world, ESG compliant technologies, products, services, and businesses. Their first technology is the application of aqueous ozone for hand sanitation in public health and healthcare spaces. "Iggy is the first ever all natural, green, sustainable improvement in hand hygiene technology," said Dr. Thomas Foust, CEO of 3Oe Scientific. "Our proprietary core technology is safe and effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and drug-resistant germs. We are incredibly honored to receive this award."

"Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot. Our corporate sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace the responsibility to effect positive change," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Most business sustainability initiatives are unglamorous and invisible to the general public despite having significant positive impacts – we hope our awards bring some much-needed recognition to both the activities and the leaders behind them."

About 3Oe Scientific

3Oe Scientific, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, was founded in 2018 with the mission of advancing new-to-the-world technologies. 3Oe Scientific works with top medical and engineering advisors and is partnered with Mayo Clinic and other University advisors in developing and deploying its proprietary, patented device: Iggy™, America's Most Award-Winning Hand Hygiene System. 3Oe Scientific received the 2022 Edison Award™ Gold Medal, an annual honor designed to recognize excellence in new product and service innovation.

More information about the SEAL Awards and the 2022 winners can be found at www.sealawards.com.

For more information about 3Oe Scientific, visit www.3Oescientific.com.

Media Contact:

Kelley Lubitz

(317) 946-4590

Kelley@3Oescientific.com

3Oe Scientific receives the 2022 SEAL Award for Iggy™, a sustainable approach to hand washing using ozonated water, a natural disinfectant, and 70% less water than traditional practices. (PRNewswire)

3Oe Scientific, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, is a sci-tech company founded in 2018 with the mission of advancing new-to-the-world technologies. 3Oe Scientific works with top medical and engineering advisors, and is partnered with Mayo Clinic and other University advisors in developing and deploying its proprietary, patented device: Iggy! America's Most Award-Winning Hand Hygiene System. For more information, visit www.3Oescientific.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3Oe Scientific