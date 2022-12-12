Rasmussen University to Open New Campus in Topeka, Kansas

Current campus will relocate, expand its footprint and feature state-of-the-art lab facilities

TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the relocation and expansion of its campus in Topeka, Kansas. Construction is underway at the new location at 3712 Southwest Burlingame Road in south Topeka, conveniently located at the junction of I-470, I-335 and Highway 75, providing easy access for students throughout the region, including commuters from Wichita and Manhattan.

Rasmussen University's new Topeka campus will feature a state-of-the-art nursing skills laboratory like the one pictured here from Rasmussen's Central Pasco (Fla.) campus. (PRNewswire)

Rasmussen University offers over 50 career-focused programs across seven areas of study, including Business, Design, Education, Health Sciences, Justice Studies, Nursing and Technology. Many of these programs are fully online, with specific programs and support available residentially. The new Topeka campus location will feature an expanded footprint, large high-tech classrooms, quiet commons and study spaces, and debrief rooms. The new location is seven miles south of Rasmussen University's current campus, which opened in 2013.

"As we approach our 10th anniversary in the Topeka market, we couldn't be more pleased to provide students a more innovative and accessible learning environment with this new high-tech campus," said Jason Allen, campus executive director, Rasmussen University Topeka campus. "We look forward to strengthening our relationships with our existing community members and organizations and growing new clinical and employer relationships."

Students in the ACEN-accredited1 Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and CCNE-accredited2 Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs will have the opportunity to learn in a new state-of-the-art Nursing Skills laboratory and Simulation Center that features:

Three simulation rooms

Nursing Station

Two control rooms

Two debrief rooms

Medication room

Prep room.

"We are committed to remaining future-focused in our curriculum and technology to help prepare our students to be career-ready and to answer the critical call for nurses," says Jamie Magana, dean of nursing at Rasmussen University. "These new and expanded resources will enhance both the faculty teaching experience and the student learning journey through the development of healthcare and critical-thinking skills, which are essential requirements for today's healthcare employers."

Classes at the current Topeka campus will continue at that location until the new campus opens in spring 2023.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education., (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

1The associate nursing program at Rasmussen University at the Overland Park campus (with an off-campus instructional site in Topeka) located in Overland Park, Kansas, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), 3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326, 404-975-5000. The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for the associate nursing program is Continuing Accreditation with Conditions. View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at http://www.acenursing.us/accreditedprograms/programSearch.htm

2The Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

