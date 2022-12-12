Most Home Buying Pet Parents Would Pass on Their Dream Home if it Doesn't Work for Fido, According to Realtor.com® Survey

More than two-thirds of prospective buyers with pets say they'd buy a home specifically because of features that cater toward their pet

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From adding "catios" to foregoing a home that's not pet-friendly, many homeowners and buyers are prioritizing their furry friends when making pivotal real estate decisions. According to a new survey conducted by Realtor.com® and HarrisX among 3,001 U.S. adults, 82% of Americans with pets who are planning to buy a home within the next year consider their pets' needs just as important, if not more so, than their own needs or those of their family.

More than three-quarters (77%) of U.S. homeowners have a pet at home, and 79% of pet owners say they factored their pet in when choosing which home or apartment to live in. Pet owners looking to buy a house this year are prioritizing their pets even more, with 91% saying they'll be a factor in their decision.

"People love their pets. And they're prioritizing the needs of these furry members of their families when choosing a home to rent or buy," said Clare Trapasso, executive editor at Realtor.com®. "Having an animal-accessible home is more important to many pet owners than extra square footage or a shorter commute to work."

Buyers are saying, "No Pet, No Deal."

Many prospective homebuyers have decided to abandon their buying process completely if they do not find a home to accommodate their pets.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of prospective buyers with pets admit that they would forgo buying their dream home if it didn't accommodate their pets, while 62% of current homeowners with pets say they would.

Sixty-six percent of prospective buyers with pets have declined to live in an otherwise perfect home because it couldn't accommodate their pets; and 44% of homeowners with pets say they would decline to live in an otherwise perfect home if it didn't accommodate their pets.

Pets take priority over extra space, a short commute, and more.

Some homebuyers are willing to adjust their search – and give up sought-after amenities – in order to prioritize their pets.

About one third of pet owners planning to buy would give up a bonus room (37%) or extra bedroom (33%) – to be able to afford more/better space for their pet. Nearly one quarter would even give up a shorter commute (23%), an extra bathroom (22%) or an office (21%).

Two-thirds (67%) of prospective buyers with pets say they'd buy a home specifically because of features that cater toward their pet, while almost half (49%) of current homeowners with pets would do so.

Eighty-seven percent of those with pets looking to buy a house within the next year say they are factoring their pet in when choosing which neighborhood to live in, and more than two-thirds (70%) of current homeowners say they would factor in their pet when choosing a new neighborhood.

Homeowners making "purr-fect" spaces with catios, dog doors and fenced-in yards.

In some cases, homeowners have decided to take measures into their own hands by adding pet-friendly features, such as patios, dog doors and fenced-in yards, to their space.

More than two thirds (69%) of pet owners looking to buy a home within a year say they would build or install special pet features in their home, and half (51%) of current homeowners with pets have built these features. The #1 feature in both groups: a dog door.

Of the homeowners who have built special pet features in their home, about two in five (39%) fenced in their yard, 32% built a horse barn/facility, or installed a climbing post (32%); 28% installed a dog shower/bath station, 22% added a dog run in their yard, and 21% built a "catio."

Anyone looking for a pet-friendly rental can check out the "pets" filter on realtor.com/rentals which can help you search for homes that will accept furry family members.

Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the U.S. from Aug. 9-12, 2022 among 3,001 adults by HarrisX. The sampling margin of error of this poll is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points. The results reflect a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. Results were weighted for age by gender, region, race/ethnicity, and income where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.

