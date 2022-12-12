MORTGAGE SEMINAR SERIES

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on matching financing to clients' individual needs, Premium Mortgage Corporation Loan Officers Julie Symes (NMLS#326746) and Nate Symes (NMLS#2278177) announce a seminar series covering a variety of helpful topics.
Seminar 1: SONYMA
Wednesday, January 11, 6:00PM
Learn about the State of New York's First Time Home Buyer program.
- Down payment programs and down payment assistance for up to 3% for first time home buyers, veterans, and for those buying a home in federally designated target areas.
- East Buffalo SONYMA DPAL Plus program that gives $30k for residents in the seven eligible zip codes.
- SONYMA's rehab program for adding in eligible repairs to your mortgage.
Seminar 2: Rehab Mortgage
Wednesday, January 18, 6:00PM
Learn about using a rehab mortgage to finance eligible repairs or upgrades to your home.
- Programs available through Conventional, FHA, and New York State.
- Successfully navigating the rehab process.
- How to turn your new/current home into the home of your dreams.
Seminar 3: First Time Home Buyers Assistance, Grants and Loans
Wednesday, January 25, 6:00PM
- Assistance and Grants from New York State, Non-Profit Agencies and Local Municipalities.
- 0% Down and Low-Down Payment mortgage programs.
- Application Process and Pre-Approval process for all programs.
Seminar series is open to everyone – homebuyers, homeowners, real estate agents, etc.
Location: 4421 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
RSVP by calling or texting Julie Symes at (716) 316-9512.
