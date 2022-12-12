It's Back! Domino's® Rewards Customers with Carryout Tips

Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next order

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is no stranger to being the largest pizza company in the world. Now, we're adding to that claim. As the leader of carryout pizza in the U.S., Domino's wants to thank its carryout customers for making the brand No. 1. To show our appreciation, we're bringing back carryout tips!

"We know the effort it takes to get up and leave the house in pursuit of a hot, delicious carryout pizza," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience. "Domino's diehard carryout customers are really like carryout heroes, and to show our gratitude, we're giving them $3 to use on their next carryout order. We hope they take advantage of it. After all, they've earned it!"

Domino's customers claimed more than 17 million carryout tips during the first campaign in early 2022. Carryout customers who order online now through March 26, 2023, are eligible to claim a $3 carryout tip again, which is redeemable for an online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity). Carryout customers may combine their $3 coupon code with their favorite carryout offer, making for a tasty deal.

To learn more about Domino's carryout tips, visit carryouttips.dominos.com.

Domino's is the No. 1 carryout pizza company in the U.S. with a 19% share of carryout/drive-thru dollars among pizza/Italian QSRs. (Source: The NPD Group/CREST®, 12ME October 2022)

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

