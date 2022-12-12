INSIGHT2PROFIT Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies with Ninth Consecutive Weatherhead 100 Award

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHT2PROFIT, a leading consulting and software company specializing in pricing and profitability solutions, announced today it ranked 24th on the Weatherhead 100's annual list of Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies.

The Weatherhead 100 awards were established to celebrate Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and reward elite companies that exemplify leadership, growth, and success. The 34th annual Weatherhead 100 awards recognize the region's fastest-growing companies based on revenue growth from 2017 to 2021.

"Being in the Top 10 of the Weatherhead 100 was the BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) that we had set when starting the company in 2006," reflected Founder and Executive Chairman Ryan White. "We had a big celebration when we met the application requirements in 2008. Over the years, we were able to achieve this goal multiple times."

INSIGHT2PROFIT helps companies drive sustainable enterprise value through pricing expertise, data science, tailored software solutions, and relentless execution. INSIGHT2PROFIT has more than doubled its revenue over the last five years. Since its founding, INSIGHT2PROFIT has helped clients realize more than $20 billion in enterprise value creation with an average 15:1 ROI.

"Being a nine-time consecutive recipient of the Weatherhead 100 award is an incredible milestone," stated Terry Oblander, Chief Growth Officer. "This achievement is a testament to our talented and dedicated team at INSIGHT2PROFIT. Their unwavering commitment to our core values and relentlessness to driving long-term impact for our clients is the 'secret sauce' that continues to fuel our growth."

About INSIGHT2PROFIT

INSIGHT2PROFIT, a DFW Capital Partners portfolio company, is headquartered in Cleveland with regional offices in Chicago and Columbus. INSIGHT2PROFIT employs more than 250 professionals and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list in America for ten consecutive years. INSIGHT2PROFIT delivers tangible business results by developing and implementing data-driven pricing strategies and tailored technology solutions to help clients achieve continuous profit improvement. For more information, visit https://www.insight2profit.com.

