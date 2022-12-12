Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires California-based Hanasab Insurance Services

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today that it has acquired Ontario, California-based Hanasab Insurance Services, Inc. (Hanasab).

"We are delighted to have Farhad and his talented team join us," said Scott Wick, Founder & CEO of Highstreet. "With the addition of Hanasab Insurance, we have expanded our footprint into the California and Nevada markets and are now even better positioned to address the diverse insurance needs of clients nationally, as well as leverage the strong real estate capabilities the team has built."

Farhad Hanasab, Agency President of Hanasab Insurance, commented, "We are excited to be part of the Highstreet family of exceptional companies serving clients across the country. Highstreet gives us the opportunity to be part of a team where we can leverage each other's strengths to better serve our community."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 137 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Hanasab Insurance is the 41st transaction of 2022.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

