Sanctuary Cannabis Opens Miami Dispensary, the Company's Sixteenth Location in Florida

APOPKA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis is thrilled to announce the opening of Sanctuary Miami, its southernmost location to date and the company's sixteenth dispensary in the state of Florida. The first Sanctuary dispensary in Miami-Dade County, Sanctuary Miami will be hosting its Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

"It's been a fantastic year for us in terms of opening new locations here in Florida, but we've all been really eager to see the Miami location open its doors," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "To have a location in Florida's most iconic city is undoubtedly thanks to tireless work of all our teams, and we're excited to begin serving patients in the area," he added.

Located to the southwest of downtown Miami, Sanctuary Miami is located on SW 124th St. and just south of the Colonial Palms Plaza. The dispensary sits at the crossroads of the Pinecrest and Kendall neighborhoods and is just five miles south of the University of Miami campus.

"We want to close the year on the same strong note with which we started it, and opening a flagship location in Miami is a great way to do it," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "We're eager to introduce ourselves to the Miami patient community and look forward to serving them with our ever-expanding selection of products and services."

Sanctuary Miami will be hosting its Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the location will keep its usual hours of operation from 9am to 8pm. The festivities kick off at 11am with Mobile Culinary Kitchen serving up Cuban treats until 3pm, and the first 65 patients at Sanctuary Miami will receive one free order by presenting their receipt at the food truck. Odyssey Music will also be on-site from 11am to 3pm providing music and entertainment. All registered and first-time patients will be eligible for a 50-percent discount.

Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products as well as a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

