RENT THE RUNWAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Rent the Runway, Inc. - RENT

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 13, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Rent the Runway, Inc. ("RTR") (NasdaqGS: RENT), if they purchased or acquired the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased or acquired shares of RTR as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rent/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 13, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

RTR and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Company was continuing to face extraordinary business challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases; (ii) active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented; (iii) the Company needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (iv) the Company was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was suffering accelerating operational losses and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term.

The case is Sharma v. Rent The Runway, Inc. et al., No. 22-cv-6935.

