RaySearch receives largest order to date - wins major public tender for RayStation and RayCare in Spain

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the proton therapy machine vendor Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA), has placed an order for RayStation®* treatment planning system and the oncology information system RayCare®* to be installed at nine proton centers in Spain. RaySearch participated in the public tender in partnership with IBA, which is the main system integrator. Total order value is EUR 17.3 million of which EUR 14.9 million is for software licenses.

In 2021, the Spanish Ministry of Health and the Amancio Ortega Foundation signed an agreement under which the Foundation donated EUR 280 million to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 10 proton therapy units, in nine centers, to be installed across the country. The publich tender was launched in July 2022 and included three rounds to choose the companies eligible of providing proton therapy equipment to the Spanish National Health System.

The order includes both RayStation and RayCare at all centers. The combination of RayStation and RayCare, together with an IBA proton therapy machine, provides an integrated and unified solution throughout the complete workflow.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are proud to supply both RayStation and RayCare to this extensive investment in proton therapy in Spain. For RaySearch, this means a further strengthening of our leading position in treatment planning for protons as well as a significant increase of our customer base for RayCare. The fact that all centers will use both RaySearch products will bring many synergies, both in terms of implementation and clinical practice of radiation therapy in Spain."

The order value of EUR 17.3 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 188 million) is the largest ever for RaySearch. Delivery is expected to start in 2024 and will take place over several years. Service contract is excluded in the initial order but is expected to be added at the time of delievery.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 03:55 pm CET on December 9, 2022.

