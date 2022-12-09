InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Vaccination Passport (HAD-207)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a wearable way to scan and verify your Covid vaccine status," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the VAX- BUDDY. My design offers a convenient alternative to carrying and showing your vaccine card or a vaccine passport."

InventHelp Logo

The invention provides a convenient form of a "vaccination passport" for entering public or private venues. In doing so, it offers a timely method of verifying a person's vaccination status. As a result, it could enhance safety and it could assist consumers and businesses in getting back to a "normal" operating status. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, businesses, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

