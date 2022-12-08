CDC Foundation Launches Tools for Cancer Patients and Healthcare Providers to Improve Overall Health Outcomes

The Empowered Health program strives to educate and inspire people to take an active role in the prevention and treatment of cancer and navigate health inequities

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation today announced a suite of new resources and tools to improve cancer outcomes as part of its Empowered Health program. These new resources include the Empowered Health Academy, with content tailored to both patients and providers, and a peer support community, including a group directory. Empowered Health is an evidence-based program designed to empower individuals to take an active role in their health, and to help patients and providers strengthen their relationships, improve their conversations, and make important medical decisions together.

"It is critical that individuals engage in meaningful discussion with their healthcare providers to make important medical decisions. When people feel empowered about their health it can lead to better health outcomes," Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. "I'm proud of these new tools that encourage meaningful, shared decision making. They take into account the provider's medical expertise, as well as what's important to the patient."

Empowered Health is led by the CDC Foundation with technical support from CDC and financial support from Amgen. The new resources announced today include:

The Patient and Caregiver Academy features a five-part animated video series, with accompanying guides co-created with the Patient Empowerment Network, aimed at helping people with cancer and caregivers understand their role in shared decision making and empowering them to engage in treatment and healthcare decisions.

The Provider Academy features easily digestible educational resources provided in a variety of formats, including audio podcasts developed in collaboration with Medscape, videos and infographics. The academy aims to educate and inform providers about the benefits of shared decision making and best practices on how to engage patients.

Also included as part of the program resources is a unique Peer Support Community including a Peer Support Group Directory that allows individuals to search for cancer support groups tailored to their needs, and a network of Empowered Health Ambassadors, a group of patients, survivors, caregivers and providers who share their experiences and tips on empowerment.

"We are honored to work with so many inspiring leaders in the oncology community on this program," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "And, we are excited about the potential these tools will have to improve cancer care for all, including those impacted by health inequity."

"As personalized medicine continues to take prominence in oncology care, empowerment and shared decision making has never been more important. The resources launched today as part of the Empowered Health program will help people become active participants in their own care and enable providers to facilitate shared decision making with their patients." said Darryl Sleep, MD, chief medical officer at Amgen. "We are proud of Amgen's and the CDC Foundation's long-standing work together and feel confident that Empowered Health can support meaningful improvements in cancer prevention and care."

An important component of the Empowered Health program is inclusivity, and the belief that empowerment is only possible when patients have the right information, at the right time, in a language and format they understand. To meet this goal, Empowered Health has partnered with Rosa es Rojo, a non-profit organization supporting Hispanic women at high-risk of breast cancer, to make many of its Spanish resources culturally relevant to the Hispanic community.

"Cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanic people in the United States, yet many cancer resources are available only in English or simply translated without being rooted in our Hispanic culture," said Aideé Granados, founder and CEO of ROSA es ROJO and a breast cancer survivor. "When you are talking about matters of life and death, culturally relevant content is crucial to saving lives. I am so pleased to be working with the CDC Foundation on the Empowered Health program. It's refreshing to see an organization being proactive in addressing the needs of the Hispanic population."

