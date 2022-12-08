Broadridge and IntraFi Partner to Offer Securities-Based Lending

Partnership provides IntraFi's 3,000 network members access to Broadridge's best-in-class SBL technology and participation in its Wealth Lending Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid an increased demand for wealth lending generally and securities-based lending (SBL) specifically, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced a partnership today with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms.

Through this partnership, IntraFi will offer Broadridge's lending technology — already used today by some of the largest banks in the world — to its members to help support and grow their securities-based lending businesses. IntraFi members will also be able to offer loans to customers of independent brokerage firms, financial advisors, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) through the Broadridge Wealth Lending Network.

"Broadridge's partnership with IntraFi expands the availability of securities-based lending to previously underserved parts of the market — community and regional banks, independent broker-dealers, and unaffiliated advisors and RIAs," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management, Broadridge. "This innovative joint solution for banks brings more capital to bear in the securities-based lending business and increases the potential to expand access to streamlined liquidity options through the Broadridge Wealth Lending Network. We're continuously focused on building value-added services that exceed the needs of lenders, advisors, and their clients, and this partnership is a prime example."

Broadridge's Wealth Lending Network connects wealth managers to banks and other financial institutions, better enabling these managers to provide SBL services to their clients. IntraFi, one of the market's largest banking networks, was formed in 2002 to better connect banks, brokerage firms, RIAs, and their customers.

"We're pleased that we can offer access to Broadridge's products to thousands of banks and other financial institutions in our network," said Mark Jacobsen, Cofounder and CEO of IntraFi. "This partnership is a natural extension of our flexible balance sheet management service."

Broadridge's SBL solutions are featured on the Broadridge Wealth Platform, an open, component-based ecosystem that redefines wealth management technology. With a flexible, scalable platform powered by an aggregated data layer, it is designed to help firms drive innovation, perform more effectively at scale and deliver a digital, modernized client and advisor experience.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About IntraFi

Chosen by thousands of financial institutions, Fintechs, and brokerage firms, IntraFi manages the nation's largest bank deposit network. Its services help customers acquire high-value relationships, fund more loans, seamlessly manage liquidity needs, and earn fee income. As the inventor and the nation's #1 provider of reciprocal deposits solutions and as a leading provider of overnight and term-funding options, IntraFi delivers balance sheet management and deposit allocation services to over 3,000 financial institutions nationwide. IntraFi has repeatedly been recognized as a best workplace by The Washington Post, the Washington Business Journal, American Banker, and Fortune.

