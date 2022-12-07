Rejoni™, Inc. Closes $25 Million Series B Financing

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejoni announced today that it has closed a $25 million Series B financing. The round was led by Catalyst Health Ventures, with continued support from Ascension Health Ventures, Delos Capital, Sparta Group, Amed Ventures, and Iyengar Capital Partners.

Rejoni is a privately held medical technology company designing and developing hydrogels to improve the standard of care in Women's Health. Rejoni's first product, the Juveena™ Hydrogel System (HS), is currently undergoing clinical investigation under an IDE pivotal study in the United States. The Juveena HS is being developed for use as a temporary implant to prevent the intrauterine adhesions (IUA) that can form inside the uterine cavity following transcervical gynecological procedures. The proceeds from this round will be used to complete this landmark study as well as continue to explore additional therapeutic indications in Women's Health.

"We recently began enrolling our first patients in the Juveena HS pivotal study and this capital will allow us to complete the study and to build a robust pipeline of differentiated and innovative products. We welcome the support of our new and existing investors and look forward to bringing Juveena and other much-needed therapies to the gynecological community," remarked Amar Sawhney, CEO of Rejoni.

"The Women's Health market is in severe need for innovative therapies and has been underserved for too long. We are excited to support the experienced, talented team at Rejoni in developing a remarkable portfolio of products addressing major unmet needs in gynecological surgery," noted Darshana Zaveri, Founder & Managing Partner at Catalyst Health Ventures, who will also be joining Rejoni's Board of Directors.

About Rejoni, Inc:

Rejoni, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA focused on the development and commercialization of gynecological products using its proprietary biomaterials. The company, founded in June 2020, is the latest by serial entrepreneur Amar Sawhney who also founded Confluent Surgical, Ocular Therapeutix and Augmenix, Inc. More information about Rejoni can be found at http://www.rejoni.com

