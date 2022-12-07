Leading MedTech marketplace Pipeline Medical now provides Jeuveau® by Evolus, Inc.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Medical, a MedTech marketplace focused on supplying pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to medical professionals around the country, recently announced the addition of Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) by Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS).

Launched in 2019, Jeuveau® is a botulinum toxin type A, a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults for a short period of time (temporary) to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines).

"Pipeline Medical was founded by aesthetic practitioners; as such, we are always looking to provide our customers with the best products in the market. Today we are thrilled to offer Jeuveau® to our customers. Jeuveau® is a top-performing toxin, dedicated strictly to aesthetics, available at an unbeatable price point," says Zachary Ducharme, CEO, of Pipeline Medical.

As a MedTech marketplace, Pipeline Medical aggregates medical supplies and pharmaceuticals from multiple manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. Providing customers with a one-stop-shop and streamlined purchasing experience. Pipeline's consistency in product availability at low prices has led Pipeline Medical to tremendous growth in the past decade.

Pipeline Medical caters to many highly influential plastic surgeons, medical spas, dermatologists, and aesthetic practices around the country.

"At Evolus, our goal is to help providers reach the next generation of consumers with a precise product and a unique business model," said Kurt Knab, SVP of Sales at Evolus. "We look forward to partnering with Pipeline Medical to increase access to Jeuveau and expand adoption among a large and impactful group of providers." Along with the product benefits, Pipeline Medical looks forward to offering its customers Evolus' co-branded marketing model. The co-branded marketing model offers customers a wide range of advertising options, including digital ads, billboards, and most recently, streaming television advertisements, with a direct call to action to book appointments using a smartphone and QR code.

Jeuveau® is the highest-selling aesthetic product launched since 2019, with sales to more than 8,800 practices nationwide and a reorder rate of over 70 percent. These practices have administered more than 2 million treatments of Jeuveau® to date.

Pipeline Medical has gained the trust of plastic surgeons and physicians for its mastery of supply chain management and ability to offer 20-40% discounts on medical supplies. Even during the height of the pandemic, the company shipped essential products and medical supplies around the country with excellent efficiency.

Pipeline Medical offers a wide range of products, including surgical instruments, sutures, medical supplies, surgical supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company is constantly innovating and introducing new products that make the lives of medical providers easier.

About Pipeline Medical

Pipeline Medical is a single-source medical supply provider serving non-acute customers by acting as a GPO, distributor, and material manager, providing medical practitioners with significant savings of time and money.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Its mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on its flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology.

