GE Grid Solutions and LineVision Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Dynamic System Rating Platform

Partnership will offer electric utilities an integrated suite of industry-leading Grid Enhancing Technologies for transmission system optimization

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Grid Solutions (NYSE: GE), bringing together advanced grid technologies and expertise to help electrify our world and accelerate the energy transition, and LineVision, the global leader in Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR), have formed a partnership to deliver the world's first integrated suite of Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs), providing utilities with an end-to-end Dynamic System Rating (DSR). GE and LineVision will combine Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR), Dynamic Power Rating (DPR), and Optimal Power Flow Controllers (OPFC) to significantly increase transmission capacity while ensuring grid reliability.

Globally, the need to optimize the existing transmission grid and expand its ability to carry more clean energy has never been more urgent. In the US, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory has reported that grid capacity must triple to achieve zero carbon by 2035[1]. A lack of sufficient capacity is preventing 1.4 terawatts of renewables and energy storage from connecting to the grid and this year has caused nearly $100 billion in congestion costs that are paid by consumers[2],[3].

Europe aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared to 1990 levels and source 40% of its energy consumption from renewable energy[4]. However, this shift to renewable energy sources won't be realized without expanding transmission capacity which is already lacking, resulting in congestion and record-high prices of electricity.

Australia is preparing for the clean energy transition with 67GW of renewable energy projects in the interconnection queue but grid congestion has prevented much of that capacity from becoming operational[5].

"Our utility clients know that increased renewable integration and electrification requires a flexible and dynamic grid," said Claudia Cosoreanu, CTO of GE Grid Automation, Grid Solutions. "Dynamic System Rating will change how utility operators optimize the grid and enable them to integrate more renewables using the same infrastructure. This will reduce the amount of investment needed to reach decarbonization goals and keep the electricity costs to affordable levels for everyone.

"These technologies represent a new model of grid infrastructure investment which will accelerate the transition to a net zero grid," said Hudson Gilmer, CEO of LineVision. "Transmission capacity is the limiting factor preventing the clean energy economy from becoming a reality. The solution now exists to rapidly and fully optimize our existing assets."

Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 13,000 employees. We provide power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems, and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. GE Grid Solutions' Grid Automation business offers a broad portfolio of grid and substation automation solutions that provide customers with the control and automation functions needed to build a smarter, greener, and more reliable power grid. For more information, visit www.gegridsolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work, or specialized installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. For more information, visit www.LineVisionInc.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

