Freestone Announces Promotions

Ellen Wilkirson Promoted to Managing Director

Pierce Latham Promoted to Vice President

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Holdco, LLC ("Freestone"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") focused on disruptive energy transition investments, today announced the promotions of Ellen Wilkirson to Managing Director and Pierce Latham to Vice President, effective immediately.

"As we continue to grow the Freestone platform and partner with disruptive businesses enabling the transition to a more carbon-neutral economy, both Ellen and Pierce have played a significant role in our success to date, and I am pleased to recognize those contributions with these well-deserved promotions," said Alan Boswell, Managing Director at Freestone. "I look forward to continuing to work with Ellen and Pierce to build on our momentum, expand our portfolio of transformative investments and capitalize on exciting new initiatives and opportunities alongside our partners at Tailwater."

Ellen Wilkirson joined Freestone in April 2021 and has been instrumental in sourcing and evaluating the company's investments in Elemental Recycling and Momentum Technologies. As Managing Director, she will continue to focus on the origination of new opportunities, executing investments and partnering with management teams to identify and implement long-term strategic and growth initiatives. Prior to joining Freestone, Ms. Wilkirson worked as a Vice President at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors focusing on public and private investments in energy infrastructure and renewable energy. Ms. Wilkirson currently serves as a Director for Momentum Technologies and a Board Observer for Elemental Recycling.

Pierce Latham joined Freestone in May 2021 and has made significant contributions to the execution of Freestone's investment strategy. In his role as Vice President, he will continue to be responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring Freestone's investments. Prior to joining Freestone, Mr. Latham worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley in the Global Natural Resources group and RBC Capital Markets in the Global Power and Utilities group.

To date, Freestone has made two investments in the waste-to-value sector including Elemental Recycling, a company that has developed a process to upcycle plastic and other organic waste material into high-quality graphite and hydrogen, and Momentum Technologies, a lithium-ion battery and rare earth magnet recycling company.

About Freestone

Freestone is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital that is focused on investing in companies that specialize in disruptive infrastructure, manufacturing, support services, and technologies that enable the transition to a lower carbon or more circular economy. For more information, please visit www.freestoneac.com.

About Tailwater Capital LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

