HOFV-Pass 2023 Offers VIP Access to Hall of Fame Village Events and Media Experiences

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village Media, owned by the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announces the launch of its new, limited edition HOFV-Pass 2023 non-fungible tokens (NFT), on sale Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Only 110 total HOFV-Passes will be made available to the public as part of the initial minting. These ERC-721 standard NFTs are annual digital collectibles that grant exclusive access to varying levels of sporting event experiences, media screenings and viewing parties, unique discounts with our partners, and free rides in 2023.

"We are excited about our incredible continued foray into the NFT space with the offering of our new HOFV-PASS 2023 digital collectible. These tokens not only have unique properties, but they also offer the passholder special opportunities to enjoy the many different experiences the Hall of Fame Village has to offer," explained Olivia Steier, executive vice president, media.

There are two different HOFV-Pass levels –Navy and Diamond. Each level entitles the owner to a different value and number of offers, ranging from free Forward Pass zipline and Red Zone giant wheel rides at the Navy Level, to VIP opportunities during Enshrinement Weekend at the Diamond Level. Pass owners can also expect surprise drops and offerings for events and programming at the Hall of Fame Village campus throughout the year.

There will be 100 Navy level HOFV-Passes available for purchase at $100 and only 10 Diamond level passes available for purchase at $500. Once minted (published on a blockchain), the HOFV-PASS 2023 can be purchased with a credit or debit card or directly on the Polygon blockchain via a crypto wallet.

Each HOFV-PASS 2023 token also comes with its own unique digital HOFV Villager avatar. Each Villager is created from a unique strand of "digital DNA", so that no two are alike, and can be used as a profile picture on social media.

The HOFV-Pass 2023 minting takes place tomorrow. Once purchased, passholders receive an email from Crossmint.io with a confirmation of purchase receipt, and a link to access their digital collectible within their own Crossmint.io wallet.

For offer details, benefit level breakdowns, and terms and conditions, visit https://www.hofvillage.com/p/about/nfts2

