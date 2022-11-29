Putting Their Best Foot Forward: Skechers & Petco Love Celebrate Giving Tuesday With A Gift to National Animal Welfare Organizations

The partners will show appreciation of select animal welfare organizations by donating 1,000 pairs of BOBS from Skechers footwear

LOS ANGELES and SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in celebration of Giving Tuesday, BOBS from Skechers™, the philanthropic collection from The Comfort Technology Company™, and national nonprofit, Petco Love, announced an initiative supporting the hardworking employees at animal welfare organizations nationwide who put their best foot forward for pets in need. The long-time partners are celebrating the holiday season by gifting 1,000 pairs of BOBS® footwear to shelter employees from Petco Love's extensive network to acknowledge their part in stepping up to help pets find their forever homes.

BOBS from Skechers (PRNewswire)

The 15 recipient organizations include dedicated sheltering staff who have gone the extra mile this year to save animal lives. The gift of pet themed shoes offers a smile while shelter employees take steps to help animals. These popular shoes are not only fun to wear but also help save pets lives every day with a portion of every purchase donated to Petco Love. Organizations chosen are lifesaving partners who have helped animals in need including following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The recipients of the season of giving include: LA County Care and Control, Capital Humane Society Nebraska, OC Animal Care, Houston Pets Alive!, Naples Humane Society, Sarasota Humane Society, Cape Coral Animal Shelter, KC Pet Project, Pima Animal Control – Tucson, Humane Society of Pikes Peak, Michigan Humane, San Diego Humane, Charleston Animal Society, Jacksonville Humane Society. LA Animal Services.

"Our mission to protect people and animals through compassionate care is only possible through these amazing organizations and we are proud to uplift their efforts through this giveaway," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, which has donated $9 million to help and save 1.7 million shelter pets in the United States and Canada since 2015. "We are grateful for our work with Petco Love, which provides the crucial connections to people making a difference, and hope sharing pairs of our popular line can provide powerful encouragement this holiday season."

"The support from BOBS from Skechers has been vital to fulfilling our commitment to ensure animals across the nation are getting the care they need," explains Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "By sharing a token of our appreciation providing footwear, our hope is to inspire organizations who have been going the extra mile to stay the course in their mission to save pet lives every day."

The giveaway is the latest in BOBS from Skechers' and Petco Love's longstanding lifesaving efforts through proceeds of the charitable line, special grant presentations, and adoption events. For every purchase of BOBS from Skechers shoes, apparel, and accessories, a donation is made to help save shelter animals' lives nationwide through Skechers' partnership with Petco Love. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts and helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

In the spirit of giving, anyone can get involved in the mission to save more pet lives by working with local pet organizations in your area, or shopping BOBS from Skechers charitable footwear line by visiting skechers.com/bobs-charity/. To find a nearby animal welfare organization to support, visit PetcoLove.org/Shelters.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,458 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past seven years, Skechers has contributed $9 million to help 1.7 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.2 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit Petco Love or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers are celebrating the holiday season by gifting 1,000 pairs of BOBS® footwear to shelter employees from Petco Love’s extensive network, including these employees at Naples Humane Society. (PRNewswire)

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers are celebrating the holiday season by gifting 1,000 pairs of BOBS® footwear to shelter employees from Petco Love’s extensive network, including these employees at KC Pet Project. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Petco Love) (PRNewswire)

