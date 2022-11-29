OTAVA Doubles Capacity in Indianapolis Data Center

Multi-Cloud Provider Meets Growing Demand with Larger Data Center Footprint

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA® a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced it has doubled its Indianapolis data center capacity and is now expanding to include advanced interconnection services, including Internet Exchange access, to meet growing demand for colocation and hosting services.

Otava Logo (PRNewsfoto/Otava) (PRNewswire)

"Since the pandemic we continue to see an increasing flow of businesses downsizing and eliminating office space and moving their IT infrastructure to secure and compliant off-site hosting facilities," said TJ Houske, SVP of Technology, Operations and Engineering, OTAVA. "We are thrilled to be able to expand our space and welcome new customers to our state-of-the-art data center in Indianapolis. Our fully compliant facility features a diverse power supply and a growing list of fiber interconnection partners. Our customers can count on us for reliable, secure, and compliant service."

Located in downtown Indianapolis since 2014, OTAVA's data center is strategically located to support companies in the metropolitan area, across the region, and throughout the world. The carrier neutral facility is geographically separated from the company's three other locations to create redundancies that are ideal for data protection and production solutions. It provides secure, compliant, scalable enterprise-class cloud computing, colocation, offsite backup, and disaster recovery solutions. With the expansion, OTAVA has built out an additional 4,000 feet of raised floor space to meet rising demand.

"The larger footprint creates greater capacity for area businesses across all industries looking to move their workloads off-site and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We've also added new upgrades to our Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) including moving to sustainable lithium ion batteries which create a greener footprint. We are thrilled to be able to serve more customers in Indianapolis and we plan to make even more space available in the future," concluded Houske.

All OTAVA data centers are independently certified compliant with industry standards including SOC (SSAE 16/SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3), HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001.

Visit the OTAVA website to learn more about OTAVA's Indianapolis data center located at 505 West Merrill Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Otava

OTAVA® is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otava