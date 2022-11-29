Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Teams up with University of Akron and Summit Glove to Produce Nitrile Gloves in Ohio

MINERVA, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Glove is partnering with Ohio Penal Industry (OPI) and the University of Akron to produce nitrile gloves in Ohio! Bringing back glove manufacturing to the U.S.A. Working together to provide education and a path for success for both incarcerated adults and American manufacturing.

Ohio Penal Industry staff members from The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction met with University of Akron (UA) representatives from school’s polymer science program along with Management from Summit Glove Inc of Minerva Ohio. (PRNewswire)

Ohio Penal Industry staff members from The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction met with University of Akron (UA) representatives from school's polymer science program. UA will be providing courses with a path to an associate degree in technical studies for the staff and incarcerated adults who work in our nitrile glove operation at Madison Correctional Institution. Summit Glove provides technical support and guidance throughout the project. Thank you to UA and Summit Glove for being a part of this new industry!

